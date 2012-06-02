*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. *Vanaspati Ghee eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 960-1,064 955-1,105 925-1,000 930-1,015 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 650 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 625 630 980-0,985 980-0,985 Castor oil BSS 635 640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105 Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 22,800-22,900 22,800-22,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed