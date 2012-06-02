*Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
*Vanaspati Ghee eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 960-1,064 955-1,105 925-1,000 930-1,015
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,920
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 645 650 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 625 630 980-0,985 980-0,985
Castor oil BSS 635 640 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,100-1,105
Castor oil commercial 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 22,800-22,900 22,800-22,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed