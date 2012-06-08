* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up duether due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 95,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 890-1,111 9,000 890-1,101
Gondal 13,500 905-1,075 15,000 918-1,070
Jasdan 2,500 875-1,080 3,000 887-1,055
Jamnagar 5,000 900-1,075 5,000 905-1,063
Junagadh 7,000 912-1,093 8,000 900-1,074
Keshod 4,000 878-1,050 4,000 890-1,028
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,111 950-1,101 890-0,980 890-0,990
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 6,000 1,300-1,322 1,300-1,335
Sesame (Black) 100 1,100-1,800 1,100-1,775
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,550 523-0,557 542-0,577
Rapeseeds 105 625-693 635-696
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,900 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 627 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 600 605 970-0,975 970-0,975
Castor oil BSS 610 615 990-0,995 990-0,995
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 960-0,965 960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed