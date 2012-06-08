* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up duether due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 90,000 versus 95,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 890-1,111 9,000 890-1,101 Gondal 13,500 905-1,075 15,000 918-1,070 Jasdan 2,500 875-1,080 3,000 887-1,055 Jamnagar 5,000 900-1,075 5,000 905-1,063 Junagadh 7,000 912-1,093 8,000 900-1,074 Keshod 4,000 878-1,050 4,000 890-1,028 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,111 950-1,101 890-0,980 890-0,990 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 6,000 1,300-1,322 1,300-1,335 Sesame (Black) 100 1,100-1,800 1,100-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 523-0,557 542-0,577 Rapeseeds 105 625-693 635-696 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,900 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 649 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940 Castor oil commercial 600 605 970-0,975 970-0,975 Castor oil BSS 610 615 990-0,995 990-0,995 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 960-0,965 960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed