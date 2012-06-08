*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
*Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 960-1,111 950-1,101 890-0,980 890-0,990
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,020-1,021 1,020-1,021
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,900 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 627 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 649 649 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,260 1,260 1,930-1,940 1,930-1,940
Castor oil commercial 595 605 960-0,965 970-0,975
Castor oil BSS 605 615 980-0,985 990-0,995
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250
Palm olein 960-0,965 960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil commercial 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,300-23,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed