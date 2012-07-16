* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil increased due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 862-1,035 2,500 862-1,046
Gondal 4,500 877-1,022 4,000 860-1,025
Jasdan 500 870-1,040 500 877-1,023
Jamnagar 1,500 900-1,055 1,000 908-1,038
Junagadh 3,000 875-1,023 3,500 874-1,040
Keshod 1,000 890-1,015 1,500 875-1,033
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 865-1,035 864-1,046 862-0,986 862-0,991
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,400 1,515-1,708 1,561-1,724
Sesame (Black) 425 1,320-2,065 1,275-2,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 300 662-0,695 646-0,682
Rapeseeds --5 740-780 680-760
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 701 694 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 723 716 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,340 1,340 2,060-2,070 2,060-2,070
Castor oil commercial 735 715 1,140-1,145 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 745 725 1,160-1,165 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,315-1,320
Palm oil 1,005-1,010 995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed