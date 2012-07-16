* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil increased due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 862-1,035 2,500 862-1,046 Gondal 4,500 877-1,022 4,000 860-1,025 Jasdan 500 870-1,040 500 877-1,023 Jamnagar 1,500 900-1,055 1,000 908-1,038 Junagadh 3,000 875-1,023 3,500 874-1,040 Keshod 1,000 890-1,015 1,500 875-1,033 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 865-1,035 864-1,046 862-0,986 862-0,991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,400 1,515-1,708 1,561-1,724 Sesame (Black) 425 1,320-2,065 1,275-2,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 300 662-0,695 646-0,682 Rapeseeds --5 740-780 680-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 701 694 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 723 716 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,340 1,340 2,060-2,070 2,060-2,070 Castor oil commercial 735 715 1,140-1,145 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 745 725 1,160-1,165 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,315-1,320 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed