* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil increased due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 865-1,035 864-1,046 862-986 862-991
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,090-1,091 1,050-1,051 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 707 694 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 729 716 1,130-1,135 1,110-1,115
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,340 1,340 2,060-2,070 2,060-2,070
Castor oil commercial 735 715 1,140-1,145 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 745 725 1,160-1,165 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,315-1,320
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,400-33,500 32,400-32,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed