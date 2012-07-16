* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil increased due to retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 865-1,035 864-1,046 862-986 862-991 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,090-1,091 1,050-1,051 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 707 694 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 729 716 1,130-1,135 1,110-1,115 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,340 1,340 2,060-2,070 2,060-2,070 Castor oil commercial 735 715 1,140-1,145 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 745 725 1,160-1,165 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,315-1,320 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,170-2,175 2,170-2,175 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,400-33,500 32,400-32,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed