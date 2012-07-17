BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 862-1,031 4,000 862-1,035 Gondal 4,000 875-1,035 4,500 877-1,022 Jasdan 500 880-1,022 500 870-1,040 Jamnagar 2,000 879-1,031 1,500 900-1,055 Junagadh 3,000 870-1,040 3,000 875-1,023 Keshod 1,500 895-1,004 1,000 890-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 865-1,031 865-1,035 862-0,986 862-0,986 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,501-1,724 1,515-1,708 Sesame (Black) 395 1,260-2,053 1,320-2,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 672-0,701 662-0,695 Rapeseeds 165 770-798 740-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 703 707 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 729 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,360 1,340 2,100-2,110 2,060-2,070 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,210-2,215 2,170-2,175 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian Oil Corp has lined up an extensive maintenance turnaround plan for its refineries in 2017, sources with knowledge of the plan said, which could force the country's top refiner to tap overseas markets for gasoline and diesel to meet rising local demand. IOC plans to shut a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in northern India and an associated naphtha cracker plant for about a month in July, the sources said, fr