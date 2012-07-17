* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 862-1,031 4,000 862-1,035 Gondal 4,000 875-1,035 4,500 877-1,022 Jasdan 500 880-1,022 500 870-1,040 Jamnagar 2,000 879-1,031 1,500 900-1,055 Junagadh 3,000 870-1,040 3,000 875-1,023 Keshod 1,500 895-1,004 1,000 890-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 865-1,031 865-1,035 862-0,986 862-0,986 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,501-1,724 1,515-1,708 Sesame (Black) 395 1,260-2,053 1,320-2,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 672-0,701 662-0,695 Rapeseeds 165 770-798 740-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,865 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 703 707 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 729 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,360 1,340 2,100-2,110 2,060-2,070 Castor oil commercial 725 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 735 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,335-1,340 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,210-2,215 2,170-2,175 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed