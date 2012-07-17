*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. *Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. *Mustard oil improved further due to retail demand. *Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,865-1,031 0,865-1,035 0,862-0,986 0,862-0,986 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,220 1,850 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 707 707 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 729 729 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,360 1,340 2,100-2,110 2,060-2,070 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,335-1,340 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,210-2,215 2,170-2,175 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 33,400-33,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed