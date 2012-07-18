* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail buying. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 862-1,036 2,500 862-1,031 Gondal 3,500 870-1,021 4,000 875-1,035 Jasdan 500 860-1,040 500 880-1,022 Jamnagar 2,000 871-1,050 2,000 879-1,031 Junagadh 2,500 850-1,013 3,000 870-1,040 Keshod 1,000 904-1,010 1,500 895-1,004 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 866-1,036 865-1,031 862-0,984 862-0,986 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 800 1,525-1,751 1,501-1,724 Sesame (Black) 265 1,275-2,090 1,260-2,053 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 646-0,678 672-0,701 Rapeseeds 10 760-790 770-798 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 704 707 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 726 729 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,360 2,120-2,130 2,100-2,110 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,210-2,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed