* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail buying.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 862-1,036 2,500 862-1,031
Gondal 3,500 870-1,021 4,000 875-1,035
Jasdan 500 860-1,040 500 880-1,022
Jamnagar 2,000 871-1,050 2,000 879-1,031
Junagadh 2,500 850-1,013 3,000 870-1,040
Keshod 1,000 904-1,010 1,500 895-1,004
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 866-1,036 865-1,031 862-0,984 862-0,986
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 800 1,525-1,751 1,501-1,724
Sesame (Black) 265 1,275-2,090 1,260-2,053
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,200 646-0,678 672-0,701
Rapeseeds 10 760-790 770-798
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 704 707 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 726 729 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,360 2,120-2,130 2,100-2,110
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,210-2,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed