1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,866-1,036 0,865-1,031 0,862-0,984 0,862-0,986
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,200 1,210 1,835 1,850
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 704 707 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 726 729 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,360 2,120-2,130 2,100-2,110
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,730 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,210-2,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 33,900-34,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed