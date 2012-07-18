1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Sesame oil moved up due to firm trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,866-1,036 0,865-1,031 0,862-0,984 0,862-0,986 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,210 1,835 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 704 707 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 726 729 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,360 2,120-2,130 2,100-2,110 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,730 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,210-2,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,900-34,000 33,900-34,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed