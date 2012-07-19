1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to increased selling from oil
mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,866-1,036 0,866-1,036 0,861-0,984 0,862-0,984
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,100-1,101 1,080-1,081 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,195 1,200 1,830 1,835
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 712 704 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 734 726 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130
Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,720 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,185-1,190
Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 33,900-34,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed