1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to increased selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,866-1,036 0,866-1,036 0,861-0,984 0,862-0,984 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,100-1,101 1,080-1,081 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,200 1,830 1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 712 704 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 734 726 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,720 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 33,900-34,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed