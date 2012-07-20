* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 862-1,037 3,000 861-1,036 Gondal 2,500 870-1,043 3,000 875-1,014 Jasdan 500 900-1,025 500 880-1,022 Jamnagar 1,000 850-1,009 1,500 860-1,021 Junagadh 3,000 840-1,021 3,500 824-1,038 Keshod 1,000 870-1,015 1,500 886-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 865-1,037 866-1,036 862-0,985 861-0,984 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,200 1,375-1,826 1,500-1,841 Sesame (Black) 220 1,305-2,150 1,275-2,095 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 678-0,717 651-0,678 Rapeseeds 45 745-791 751-785 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,195 1,195 1,830 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 714 712 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 736 734 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 750 730 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 760 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed