1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted denabd from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil increased due to short supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 4. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,865-1,037 0,866-1,036 0,862-0,985 0,861-0,984 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,195 1,825 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 721 712 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 743 734 1,150-1,155 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,730 1,180-1,185 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,740 1,200-1,205 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed