-----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 861-1,035 865-1,037 860-0,983 862-0,985 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,820 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 726 721 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 748 743 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 775 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 785 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,355-1,360 Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed