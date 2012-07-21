-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 861-1,035 865-1,037 860-0,983 862-0,985
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,190 1,820 1,825
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 726 721 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 748 743 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130
Castor oil commercial 775 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 785 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225
Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,355-1,360
Palm olein 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 34,900-35,000 34,900-35,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed