*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Palm olien improved due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 862-1,062 861-1,035 860-985 860-983 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,200 1,185 1,840 1,820 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 726 726 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 748 748 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 760 775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 770 785 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,025-2,030 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,035-2,040 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,055-2,060 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,060 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 36,000-36,100 34,900-35,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed