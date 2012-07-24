* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 861-1,082 2,500 860-1,062
Gondal 2,500 875-1,065 2,500 877-1,056
Jasdan 500 850-1,047 500 860-1,025
Jamnagar 1,500 890-1,045 2,000 883-1,033
Junagadh 2,500 840-1,050 3,000 864-1,032
Keshod 2,000 866-1,035 1,500 850-1,030
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 862-1,082 862-1,062 861-1,023 860-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 1,515-1,840 1,500-1,827
Sesame (Black) 300 1,401-2,281 1,430-2,220
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,800 698-0,718 712-0,739
Rapeseeds 15 725-784 715-780
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,215 1,200 1,860 1,840
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 723 726 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 745 748 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130
Castor oil commercial 770 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 780 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,060
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed