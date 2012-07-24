* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 861-1,082 2,500 860-1,062 Gondal 2,500 875-1,065 2,500 877-1,056 Jasdan 500 850-1,047 500 860-1,025 Jamnagar 1,500 890-1,045 2,000 883-1,033 Junagadh 2,500 840-1,050 3,000 864-1,032 Keshod 2,000 866-1,035 1,500 850-1,030 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 862-1,082 862-1,062 861-1,023 860-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 880 1,515-1,840 1,500-1,827 Sesame (Black) 300 1,401-2,281 1,430-2,220 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 698-0,718 712-0,739 Rapeseeds 15 725-784 715-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,215 1,200 1,860 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 723 726 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 745 748 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 770 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 780 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed