*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 862-1,082 862-1,062 861-1,023 860-0,985 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,200 1,865 1,840 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 719 726 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 741 748 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 765 760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 775 770 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 36,000-36,100 36,000-36,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed