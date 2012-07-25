* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,000 861-1,082 Gondal 3,000 898-1,077 2,500 875-1,065 Jasdan 500 861-1,050 500 850-1,047 Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,065 1,500 890-1,045 Junagadh 2,500 850-1,079 2,500 840-1,050 Keshod 2,000 860-1,064 2,000 866-1,035 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 862-1,082 000-0,000 861-1,023 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,515-1,840 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,401-2,281 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 698-0,718 Rapeseeds --- ----000 725-784 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,870 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 717 719 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 739 741 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 780 765 1,210-1,215 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 790 775 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed