* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Castor oil improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,000 861-1,082
Gondal 3,000 898-1,077 2,500 875-1,065
Jasdan 500 861-1,050 500 850-1,047
Jamnagar 2,000 903-1,065 1,500 890-1,045
Junagadh 2,500 850-1,079 2,500 840-1,050
Keshod 2,000 860-1,064 2,000 866-1,035
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 862-1,082 000-0,000 861-1,023
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,515-1,840
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,401-2,281
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 698-0,718
Rapeseeds --- ----000 725-784
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,220 1,870 1,865
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 717 719 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 739 741 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130
Castor oil commercial 780 765 1,210-1,215 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 790 775 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil label tin 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed