* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0 862-1,082 0 861-1,023 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,880 1,865 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 724 719 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 746 741 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 780 765 1,210-1,215 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 790 775 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 35,700-35,800 36,000-36,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed