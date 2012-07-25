* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0 862-1,082 0 861-1,023
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,090-1,091 1,090-1,091
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,220 1,880 1,865
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,970 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 724 719 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 746 741 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,370 1,370 2,120-2,130 2,120-2,130
Castor oil commercial 780 765 1,210-1,215 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 790 775 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,040-2,045 2,035-2,040
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,050-2,055 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,230-2,235 2,230-2,235
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 35,700-35,800 36,000-36,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed