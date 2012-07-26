* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 902-1,138 2,000 861-1,082 Gondal 2,500 900-1,090 3,000 898-1,077 Jasdan 500 850-1,088 500 861-1,050 Jamnagar 1,500 915-1,100 2,000 903-1,065 Junagadh 2,000 893-1,080 2,500 850-1,079 Keshod 1,500 875-1,055 2,000 860-1,064 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 930-1,138 862-1,082 902-1,080 861-1,023 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,110-1,111 1,100-1,101 1,090-1,091 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,400 1,400-1,928 1,515-1,840 Sesame (Black) 325 1,360-2,270 1,401-2,281 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 715-0,764 698-0,718 Rapeseeds 130 755-830 725-784 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,230 1,900 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 721 724 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 743 746 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,370 2,180-2,190 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 800 780 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 810 790 1,260-1,265 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,290-2,295 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed