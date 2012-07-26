*Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. *Castor oil moved up due to export demand. *Sesame oil increased due to bullish trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 930-1,138 862-1,082 902-1,080 861-1,023 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 1,075-1,080 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,120-1,121 1,090-1,091 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,230 1,895 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 725 724 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 747 746 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,370 2,180-2,190 2,120-2,130 Castor oil commercial 800 780 1,240-1,245 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 810 790 1,260-1,265 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,290-2,295 2,230-2,235 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 36,200-36,300 35,700-35,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed