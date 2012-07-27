* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil improved further due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 902-1,170 3,500 902-1,138 Gondal 2,500 908-1,106 2,500 900-1,090 Jasdan 500 900-1,090 500 850-1,088 Jamnagar 2,000 940-1,104 1,500 915-1,100 Junagadh 2,000 910-1,095 2,000 893-1,080 Keshod 1,000 899-1,080 1,500 875-1,055 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 930-1,170 930-1,138 902-1,135 902-1,080 (auction price) Market delivery 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,350-1,885 1,400-1,928 Sesame (Black) 280 1,275-2,275 1,360-2,270 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,250 720-0,775 715-0,764 Rapeseeds 25 765-830 755-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,895 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 725 725 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 747 747 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,400 2,200-2,210 2,180-2,190 Castor oil commercial 810 800 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 820 810 1,280-1,285 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,320-2,325 2,290-2,295 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed