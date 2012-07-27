*Groundnut oil prices increased further due to short supply. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Castor oil moved up due to export demand. *Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 930-1,170 930-1,138 902-1,135 902-1,080 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,240 1,910 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 730 725 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 752 747 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,400 2,200-2,210 2,180-2,190 Castor oil commercial 805 800 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 815 810 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,290-2,295 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 35,400-35,500 36,200-36,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed