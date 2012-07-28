Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 28 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 903-1,149 3,000 902-1,170 Gondal 2,500 915-1,132 2,500 908-1,106 Jasdan 500 890-1,094 500 900-1,090 Jamnagar 1,500 902-1,115 2,000 940-1,104 Junagadh 3,000 925-1,088 2,000 910-1,095 Keshod 1,000 900-1,104 1,000 899-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 930-1,149 930-1,170 903-1,125 902-1,135 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,540-1,919 1,350-1,885 Sesame (Black) 225 1,265-2,271 1,275-2,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 735-0,787 720-0,775 Rapeseeds 75 760-829 765-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,250 1,920 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 730 730 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 752 752 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 810 805 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 820 815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed