* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 903-1,149 3,000 902-1,170 Gondal 2,500 915-1,132 2,500 908-1,106 Jasdan 500 890-1,094 500 900-1,090 Jamnagar 1,500 902-1,115 2,000 940-1,104 Junagadh 3,000 925-1,088 2,000 910-1,095 Keshod 1,000 900-1,104 1,000 899-1,080 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 930-1,149 930-1,170 903-1,125 902-1,135 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,540-1,919 1,350-1,885 Sesame (Black) 225 1,265-2,271 1,275-2,275 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,500 735-0,787 720-0,775 Rapeseeds 75 760-829 765-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,260 1,250 1,920 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 730 730 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 752 752 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 810 805 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 820 815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 930-1,149 930-1,170 903-1,125 902-1,135 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,255 1,250 1,915 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 730 730 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 752 752 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 805 805 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 815 815 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 35,400-35,500 35,400-35,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed