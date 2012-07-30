* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 900-1,135 2,500 903-1,149 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 915-1,132 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 500 890-1,094 Jamnagar 2,500 905-1,099 1,500 902-1,115 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 925-1,088 Keshod 1,500 906-1,083 1,000 900-1,104 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 925-1,135 930-1,149 900-1,121 903-1,125 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 1,120-1,121 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,400-1,901 1,540-1,919 Sesame (Black) 225 1,270-2,290 1,265-2,271 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 725-0,767 735-0,787 Rapeseeds 60 800-820 760-829 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,255 1,910 1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 727 730 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 749 752 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 795 810 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 805 820 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed