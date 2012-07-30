*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 925-1,135 930-1,149 900-1,121 903-1,125 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,105-1,110 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,120-1,121 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,255 1,910 1,915 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 727 730 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 749 752 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 790 805 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 800 815 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 35,400-35,500 35,400-35,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed