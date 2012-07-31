* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 910-1,180 3,500 900-1,135 Gondal 2,000 912-1,145 2,500 915-1,132 Jasdan 500 905-1,100 500 890-1,094 Jamnagar 1,500 932-1,090 2,500 905-1,099 Junagadh 3,000 950-1,133 3,000 925-1,088 Keshod 1,000 915-1,085 1,500 906-1,083 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 926-1,180 925-1,135 910-1,142 900-1,121 (auction price) Market delivery 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 480 1,450-1,895 1,400-1,901 Sesame (Black) 220 1,360-2,291 1,270-2,290 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 718-0,745 725-0,767 Rapeseeds 10 770-811 800-820 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,910 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 724 727 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 746 749 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 785 790 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 795 800 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,065-2,070 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil label tin 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed