* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 65,000-66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 920-1,140 2,500 910-1,180 Gondal 2,500 944-1,121 2,000 912-1,145 Jasdan 500 920-1,108 500 905-1,100 Jamnagar 1,000 950-1,100 1,500 932-1,090 Junagadh 2,500 912-1,135 3,000 950-1,133 Keshod 2,000 934-1,077 1,000 915-1,085 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 930-1,140 926-1,180 920-1,102 910-1,142 (auction price) Market delivery 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,160-1,161 1,160-1,161 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 815 1,450-1,875 1,450-1,895 Sesame (Black) 425 1,268-2,306 1,360-2,291 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,900 711-754 718-745 Rapeseeds 50 765-842 770-811 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 718 720 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 742 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 810 790 1,250-1,255 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 820 800 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil label tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed