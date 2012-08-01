* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 930-1,140 926-1,180 920-1,102 910-1,142 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 1,145-1,150 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 1,160-1,161 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 718 720 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 740 742 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 805 790 1,250-1,255 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 815 800 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 34,400-34,500 35,400-35,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed