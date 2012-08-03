* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Palm olien prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 85,000-86,000 versus 80,000-81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 900-1,080 3,000 920-1,140
Gondal 3,000 921-1,107 2,500 944-1,121
Jasdan 500 909-1,112 500 920-1,108
Jamnagar 2,000 940-1,114 1,000 950-1,100
Junagadh 3,500 890-1,098 2,500 912-1,135
Keshod 2,000 915-1,075 2,000 934-1,077
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 905-1,080 930-1,140 900-1,024 920-1,102
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 760 1,440-1,850 1,450-1,875
Sesame (Black) 275 1,325-2,340 1,268-2,306
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,100 775-0,805 711-0,754
Rapeseeds 72 760-830 765-842
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,240 1,895 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 718 718 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 740 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210
Castor oil commercial 840 805 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 850 815 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed