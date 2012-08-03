* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 85,000-86,000 versus 80,000-81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 900-1,080 3,000 920-1,140 Gondal 3,000 921-1,107 2,500 944-1,121 Jasdan 500 909-1,112 500 920-1,108 Jamnagar 2,000 940-1,114 1,000 950-1,100 Junagadh 3,500 890-1,098 2,500 912-1,135 Keshod 2,000 915-1,075 2,000 934-1,077 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 905-1,080 930-1,140 900-1,024 920-1,102 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 760 1,440-1,850 1,450-1,875 Sesame (Black) 275 1,325-2,340 1,268-2,306 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,100 775-0,805 711-0,754 Rapeseeds 72 760-830 765-842 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,240 1,895 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 718 718 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 740 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 840 805 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 850 815 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed