* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 905-1,080 930-1,140 900-1,024 920-1,102 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,240 1,890 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 721 718 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 743 740 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 855 805 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 865 815 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,400-33,500 34,400-34,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed