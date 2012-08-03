* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 905-1,080 930-1,140 900-1,024 920-1,102
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,240 1,890 1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 721 718 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 743 740 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,410 1,410 2,200-2,210 2,200-2,210
Castor oil commercial 855 805 1,270-1,275 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 865 815 1,290-1,295 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Sesame oil 2,310-2,315 2,310-2,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 33,400-33,500 34,400-34,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed