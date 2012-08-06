BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil prices moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 920-1,122 1,500 910-1,095 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 900-1,080 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 500 936-1,124 Jamnagar 2,000 911-1,092 1,000 915-1,087 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 880-1,095 Keshod 2,500 870-1,105 2,000 900-1,092 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 940-1,122 950-1,095 920-1,080 910-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 335 1,405-1,805 1,430-1,850 Sesame (Black) 175 1,405-2,200 1,550-2,245 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 786-0,817 784-0,810 Rapeseeds 15 750-825 755-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,880 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 721 721 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 743 743 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,410 2,220-2,230 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 840 855 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 850 865 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I