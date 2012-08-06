* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil prices moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 70,000-71,000 versus 95,000-96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 920-1,122 1,500 910-1,095 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 900-1,080 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 500 936-1,124 Jamnagar 2,000 911-1,092 1,000 915-1,087 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,000 880-1,095 Keshod 2,500 870-1,105 2,000 900-1,092 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 940-1,122 950-1,095 920-1,080 910-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 1,185-1,190 1,185-1,190 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,200-1,201 1,200-1,201 1,180-1,181 1,180-1,181 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 335 1,405-1,805 1,430-1,850 Sesame (Black) 175 1,405-2,200 1,550-2,245 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 786-0,817 784-0,810 Rapeseeds 15 750-825 755-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,880 1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,970 1,970 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 721 721 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 743 743 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,410 2,220-2,230 2,200-2,210 Castor oil commercial 840 855 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 850 865 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil label tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,310-2,315 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed