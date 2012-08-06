*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
*Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,940-1,122 0,950-1,095 0,920-1,080 0,910-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,185-1,190 1,135-1,140 1,165-1,170
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,200-1,201 1,150-1,151 1,180-1,181
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,880 1,885
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,970
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 721 721 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 743 743 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,410 2,220-2,230 2,200-2,210
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,855 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,865 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,065-2,070 2,070-2,075
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,310-2,315
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 32,400-32,500 33,400-33,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed