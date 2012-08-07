*Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Palm olien improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 950-1,127 940-1,122 930-1,090 920-1,080 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,225 1,870 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 721 721 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 743 743 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 830 845 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 840 855 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,065-2,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,400-32,500 32,400-32,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed