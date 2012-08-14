* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil declined due to lack of export demand. * Arrivals of castor seeds and groundnut were low as most of the market yards remain closed on account of festival holidays. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 01,200 0,930-1,127 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 908-1,097 Jasdan 0,500 840-1,070 0,500 905-1,102 Jamnagar 01,500 875-1,084 01,000 890-1,080 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 923-1,121 Keshod 02,000 860-1,075 01,500 874-1,082 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,127 0,000-0,000 0,930-1,090 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,400-1,753 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,415-2,154 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,785-0,804 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 750-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,220 1,220 1,870 1,870 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,960 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 710 721 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 732 743 1,135-1,140 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,830 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,840 1,270-1,275 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,030-2,035 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,070 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed