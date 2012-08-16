* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to short supply. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 938-1,135 1,200 930-1,127 Gondal 2,000 926-1,105 2,000 908-1,097 Jasdan 500 850-1,054 500 840-1,070 Jamnagar 2,000 870-1,098 1,000 875-1,084 Junagadh 2,000 900-1,125 3,000 923-1,121 Keshod 2,000 850-1,089 2,000 860-1,075 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 955-1,135 950-1,127 938-1,130 930-1,090 (auction price) Market delivery 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,150-1,151 1,150-1,151 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 520 1,500-1,761 1,400-1,753 Sesame (Black) 1,150 1,200-2,050 1,415-2,154 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 746-0,774 785-0,804 Rapeseeds 20 591-791 750-825 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,235 1,910 1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 717 713 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 739 735 1,140-1,145 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 810 795 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 820 805 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed