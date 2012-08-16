*Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to short supply. *Castor oil firmed up due to buying enquiries from exporters. *Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 955-1,135 950-1,127 938-1,130 930-1,090 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 1,150-1,151 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,235 1,910 1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,990 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 723 713 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 745 735 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 825 795 1,280-1,285 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 835 805 1,300-1,305 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,070-2,075 2,055-2,060 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,100 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,220-1,225 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,500-32,600 32,100-32,200 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed