* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Groundnut arrivals were low as most of the market yards of Saurashtra remain closed today on account of religious festival. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 05,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 1,000 938-1,135 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,000 926-1,105 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 500 850-1,054 Jamnagar 2,000 880-1,112 2,000 870-1,098 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 2,000 900-1,125 Keshod 2,000 878-1,086 2,000 850-1,089 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 955-1,135 000-0,000 938-1,130 (auction price) Market delivery 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,170-1,171 1,170-1,171 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,500-1,761 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 1,200-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 746-0,774 Rapeseeds --- ----000 591-791 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,910 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,990 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 725 723 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 747 745 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 870 825 1,300-1,305 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 880 835 1,320-1,325 1,300-1,305 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,100 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,370-1,375 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,390-1,395 1,370-1,375 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed