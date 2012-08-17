*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. *Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 955-1,135 000-0,000 938-1,130 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 1,155-1,160 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 1,170-1,171 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,250 1,940 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,000 1,990 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 735 723 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 757 745 1,160-1,165 1,145-1,150 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 865 825 1,310-1,315 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 875 835 1,330-1,335 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,085-2,090 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,110 2,100 Cottonseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,370-1,375 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,500-32,600 32,500-32,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed