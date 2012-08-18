* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail buying. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 950-1,155 1,000 938-1,135 Gondal 2,500 934-1,124 2,000 926-1,105 Jasdan 500 900-1,098 500 850-1,054 Jamnagar 1,000 920-1,115 2,000 880-1,112 Junagadh 2,500 932-1,143 2,000 900-1,125 Keshod 1,500 875-1,100 2,000 878-1,086 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,155 955-1,135 950-1,140 938-1,130 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 120 1,450-1,755 1,500-1,761 Sesame (Black) 240 1,440-2,161 1,200-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 813-0,847 746-0,774 Rapeseeds 31 650-794 591-791 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,940 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 737 735 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 759 757 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed