* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail buying.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 950-1,155 1,000 938-1,135
Gondal 2,500 934-1,124 2,000 926-1,105
Jasdan 500 900-1,098 500 850-1,054
Jamnagar 1,000 920-1,115 2,000 880-1,112
Junagadh 2,500 932-1,143 2,000 900-1,125
Keshod 1,500 875-1,100 2,000 878-1,086
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,155 955-1,135 950-1,140 938-1,130
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 120 1,450-1,755 1,500-1,761
Sesame (Black) 240 1,440-2,161 1,200-2,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,200 813-0,847 746-0,774
Rapeseeds 31 650-794 591-791
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,940 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 737 735 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 759 757 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230
Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed