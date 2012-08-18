1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 960-1,155 955-1,135 950-1,140 938-1,130
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,275 1,270 1,945 1,940
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 737 735 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 759 757 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230
Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,090-2,095 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 32,500-32,600 32,500-32,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail buying.
* Palm olien firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 950-1,155 1,000 938-1,135
Gondal 2,500 934-1,124 2,000 926-1,105
Jasdan 500 900-1,098 500 850-1,054
Jamnagar 1,000 920-1,115 2,000 880-1,112
Junagadh 2,500 932-1,143 2,000 900-1,125
Keshod 1,500 875-1,100 2,000 878-1,086
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 960-1,155 955-1,135 950-1,140 938-1,130
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 120 1,450-1,755 1,500-1,761
Sesame (Black) 240 1,440-2,161 1,200-2,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,200 813-0,847 746-0,774
Rapeseeds 31 650-794 591-791
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,270 1,270 1,940 1,940
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 737 735 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 759 757 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230
Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080
Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
