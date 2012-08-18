1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 960-1,155 955-1,135 950-1,140 938-1,130 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,275 1,270 1,945 1,940 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 737 735 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 759 757 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,090-2,095 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,500-32,600 32,500-32,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 950-1,155 1,000 938-1,135 Gondal 2,500 934-1,124 2,000 926-1,105 Jasdan 500 900-1,098 500 850-1,054 Jamnagar 1,000 920-1,115 2,000 880-1,112 Junagadh 2,500 932-1,143 2,000 900-1,125 Keshod 1,500 875-1,100 2,000 878-1,086 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 960-1,155 955-1,135 950-1,140 938-1,130 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 120 1,450-1,755 1,500-1,761 Sesame (Black) 240 1,440-2,161 1,200-2,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,200 813-0,847 746-0,774 Rapeseeds 31 650-794 591-791 Cottonseed oil whitewash 737 735 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 759 757 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 875 865 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,075-2,080 2,075-2,080 Groundnut oil label tin 2,085-2,090 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,110 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,030-1,035 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed 