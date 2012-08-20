* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 960-1,170 3,000 950-1,155 Gondal 3,000 915-1,140 2,500 934-1,124 Jasdan 500 907-1,114 500 900-1,098 Jamnagar 1,500 910-1,123 1,000 920-1,115 Junagadh 3,000 950-1,160 2,500 932-1,143 Keshod 2,000 904-1,108 1,500 875-1,100 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 970-1,170 960-1,155 960-1,145 950-1,140 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 195 1,400-1,770 1,450-1,755 Sesame (Black) 296 1,268-2,180 1,440-2,161 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,100 793-0,844 813-0,847 Rapeseeds 14 700-831 650-794 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,280 1,275 1,950 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 737 737 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 759 759 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 895 885 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed