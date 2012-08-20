*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
*Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 970-1,170 960-1,155 960-1,145 950-1,140
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,290 1,275 1,965 1,945
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,010
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 737 737 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 759 759 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230
Castor oil commercial 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 895 885 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,120
Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 32,900-33,000 32,500-32,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed