*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Castor oil moved up due to export demand. *Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 970-1,170 960-1,155 960-1,145 950-1,140 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,290 1,275 1,965 1,945 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 737 737 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 759 759 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 885 875 1,330-1,335 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 895 885 1,350-1,355 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,900-33,000 32,500-32,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed