* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 965-1,152 2,000 960-1,170 Gondal 2,500 940-1,123 3,000 915-1,140 Jasdan 500 928-1,117 500 907-1,114 Jamnagar 1,000 915-1,125 1,500 910-1,123 Junagadh 2,500 940-1,145 3,000 950-1,160 Keshod 1,500 910-1,116 2,000 904-1,108 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 975-1,152 970-1,170 965-1,150 960-1,145 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 220 1,390-1,801 1,400-1,770 Sesame (Black) 120 1,200-2,125 1,268-2,180 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,300 790-0,850 793-0,844 Rapeseeds --4 725-750 700-831 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,965 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 740 737 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 762 759 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 885 885 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 895 889 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed