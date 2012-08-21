WRAPUP 1-Arab powers sever Qatar ties, widening rift among US allies
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien eased further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 975-1,152 970-1,170 965-1,152 960-1,145 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,970 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 742 737 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 764 759 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 875 885 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 885 895 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,120 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,900-33,000 32,900-33,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Wraps various strands)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0