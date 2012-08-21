*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien eased further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 975-1,152 970-1,170 965-1,152 960-1,145 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,290 1,970 1,965 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 742 737 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 764 759 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 875 885 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 885 895 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,120 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,900-33,000 32,900-33,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed