* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved further due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 960-1,150 2,000 965-1,152 Gondal 3,000 950-1,128 2,500 940-1,123 Jasdan 500 940-1,114 500 928-1,117 Jamnagar 1,500 950-1,132 1,000 915-1,125 Junagadh 2,000 923-1,135 2,500 940-1,145 Keshod 1,000 900-1,122 1,500 910-1,116 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 970-1,150 975-1,152 960-1,140 965-1,150 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 445 1,380-1,805 1,390-1,801 Sesame (Black) 280 1,300-2,225 1,200-2,125 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 806-0,843 790-0,850 Rapeseeds 107 760-802 725-750 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,975 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 757 742 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 779 764 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 855 875 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 865 885 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed