BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
*Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil increased due to retail demand. *Palm olien improved due to short supply. *Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 970-1,150 975-1,152 960-1,140 965-1,152 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,970 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 762 742 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 784 764 1,190-1,195 1,170-1,175 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,420 1,420 2,220-2,230 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 850 875 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 860 885 1,330-1,335 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,120 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,255-1,260 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 32,900-33,000 32,900-33,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc