* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 975-1,165 2,500 960-1,150 Gondal 2,000 954-1,140 3,000 950-1,128 Jasdan 500 950-1,126 500 940-1,114 Jamnagar 1,000 971-1,125 1,500 950-1,132 Junagadh 2,000 925-1,147 2,000 923-1,135 Keshod 1,500 918-1,120 1,000 900-1,122 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 985-1,165 970-1,150 975-1,147 960-1,140 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 430 1,390-1,808 1,380-1,805 Sesame (Black) 200 1,250-2,201 1,300-2,225 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 786-0,808 806-0,843 Rapeseeds 38 806-909 760-802 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,975 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 765 762 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 787 784 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,420 2,260-2,270 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,390-2,395 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed