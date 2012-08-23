* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 975-1,165 2,500 960-1,150
Gondal 2,000 954-1,140 3,000 950-1,128
Jasdan 500 950-1,126 500 940-1,114
Jamnagar 1,000 971-1,125 1,500 950-1,132
Junagadh 2,000 925-1,147 2,000 923-1,135
Keshod 1,500 918-1,120 1,000 900-1,122
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 985-1,165 970-1,150 975-1,147 960-1,140
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 430 1,390-1,808 1,380-1,805
Sesame (Black) 200 1,250-2,201 1,300-2,225
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 786-0,808 806-0,843
Rapeseeds 38 806-909 760-802
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,300 1,295 1,975 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 765 762 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 787 784 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,420 2,260-2,270 2,220-2,230
Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,390-2,395 2,340-2,345
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed