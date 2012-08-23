*Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. *Sesame oil increased due to short supply. *Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 985-1,165 970-1,150 975-1,147 960-1,140 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,970 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 762 762 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 784 784 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,420 2,260-2,270 2,220-2,230 Castor oil commercial 855 850 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 865 860 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,120 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Rapeseed oil refined 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,340-2,345 2,340-2,345 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati Ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 33,400-33,500 32,900-33,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed