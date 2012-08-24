* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 70,000-71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 981-1,155 2,000 975-1,165
Gondal 1,500 950-1,132 2,000 954-1,140
Jasdan 500 964-1,125 500 950-1,126
Jamnagar 1,000 975-1,147 1,000 971-1,125
Junagadh 2,000 943-1,140 2,000 925-1,147
Keshod 1,000 925-1,133 1,500 918-1,120
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 989-1,155 985-1,165 981-1,149 975-1,147
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 660 1,380-1,801 1,390-1,808
Sesame (Black) 082 1,300-2,170 1,250-2,201
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,500 791-0,820 786-0,808
Rapeseeds 44 801-829 806-909
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,970 1,970
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 759 762 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 781 784 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,260-2,270 2,260-2,270
Castor oil commercial 860 855 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 870 865 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280
Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 2,390-2,395 2,390-2,395
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140
Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed