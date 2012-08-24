* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 981-1,155 2,000 975-1,165 Gondal 1,500 950-1,132 2,000 954-1,140 Jasdan 500 964-1,125 500 950-1,126 Jamnagar 1,000 975-1,147 1,000 971-1,125 Junagadh 2,000 943-1,140 2,000 925-1,147 Keshod 1,000 925-1,133 1,500 918-1,120 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 989-1,155 985-1,165 981-1,149 975-1,147 (auction price) Market delivery 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,210-1,211 1,210-1,211 1,190-1,191 1,190-1,191 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 660 1,380-1,801 1,390-1,808 Sesame (Black) 082 1,300-2,170 1,250-2,201 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,500 791-0,820 786-0,808 Rapeseeds 44 801-829 806-909 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,295 1,295 1,970 1,970 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 759 762 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 781 784 1,185-1,190 1,190-1,195 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,450 1,450 2,260-2,270 2,260-2,270 Castor oil commercial 860 855 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 870 865 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Rapeseed oil refined 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Sesame oil 2,390-2,395 2,390-2,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Vanaspati ghee 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil commercial 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed